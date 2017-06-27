Bruno Mars & David Guetta Drop ‘Versace on The Floor’ Remix

By Abby Hassler

Bruno Mars’ hit track “Versace on the Floor” just got a little more funky with the help of David Guetta. The French DJ/producer premiered the remix during his Ushuaïa Ibiza performance Monday night (June 26).

Related: Bruno Mars Stops His BET Awards Performance, Twice

“I’m super proud that I had the opportunity to work with Bruno Mars on ‘Versace on the Floor.’ It is more than a remix; it is a collaboration and combination of different worlds together. My goal was to make it more dance and DJ friendly, but still respect the music that he came with, and keep the song and his voice in tact because it’s so beautiful. I hoped to create something that would not just be for one community, just like Bruno makes quality music that speaks to a wide audience. He’s really a next level musician and songwriter. I knew that already, but by working on his music I realized it even more so.”

As a disclaimer before he debuted the new tune, Guetta said, “it’s a little different from what I usually play here, it’s a little softer.” The new version adds retro synths and vocoded lines, giving it just a little more “oomph.”

Listen to and watch the Guetta’s live performance of “Versace on The Floor” below.