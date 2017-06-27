Britney Spears Wants You to Know She Sings Live

The singer addressed the issue of backing vocal tracks in a new interview. June 27, 2017 6:34 PM
Filed Under: Britney Spears

Britney Spears sings live and she wants you to know it.

Related: Britney Spears Welcomed to Thailand with ‘Toxic’ Cover Video

In a new Israeli interview, the singer addresses the issue of using a backing track for her vocals. Spears thanked the reporter for asking the question, before giving the following response.

“It’s really funny: A lot of people think I don’t sing live… Because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback,” Spears said. “It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever gives me credit for it, you know?”

Check out the full clip below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live