It’s Official: You Can Get Married AT Taco Bell

It’s official! The first couple was wed at Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas on Sunday.

According to KNTV, “New York City couple Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda won the Love and Tacos Contest that led to the couple exchanging vows at the cantina on the Las Vegas Strip, which first announced on Valentine’s Day that it would be holding weddings in a chapel at the restaurant.”

The #LoveAndTacosContest actually had two winners this weekend: @DanRyckert & Bianca and these awesome wedding crashers. pic.twitter.com/Yj7eToCAMI — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 26, 2017

“In addition to the wedding, the winning couple got airfare for six to Las Vegas, a Taco Bell-catered dinner at the cantina, Taco Bell wedding shirts, professional wedding photography/videography, a room at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino, two tickets for the High Roller, a private cabana at the Planet Hollywood pool, VIP table for six at Drai’s Nightclub and entry for two and credit at the Qua Baths and Spa at Caesars Palace.”, KNTV reports.

Taco Bell weddings are set to begin this summer!

Not sure what to think? It’s a LOT cheaper than a wedding elsewhere.

According to Taco Bell’s website,

“The $600 wedding package will include:

• A ceremony in the chapel inside the restaurant with an ordained officiant within as little as four hours

• Private area for a reception inside the restaurant with up to 15 of your closest family and friends

• Custom merchandise, including a sauce packet garter and bow tie, “Just Married” t-shirts for the bride and groom, Taco Bell branded champagne flutes and, of course, a Taco 12 Pack filled with tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert

• A Sauce Packet bouquet is also available for the bride to use during the ceremony”

