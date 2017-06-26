DJ Khaled Storms 2017 BET Awards with Quavo, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper

“This my best work! I did it for my son!" June 26, 2017 12:13 AM
Filed Under: chance the rapper, DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, quavo

By Hayden Wright

DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” is currently sitting at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and he joined Migos’ Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne to perform it live at the BET Awards. The quartet of superstars was short one Justin Bieber—but his hook was looped in via the PA system.

Related: DJ Khaled Drops ‘I’m The One’ Video Featuring Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quavo & Chance the Rapper

Chance was still riding high from his one-two punch of Best New Artist and Humanitarian Award wins. Khaled brought his characteristic high spirits to the performance and closed his set with a plug for his new album Grateful.

“This my best work! I did it for my son! When I say ‘Asahd,’ you say ‘Khaled!’ Asahd!”

The crowd dove headfirst into his call-and-response for Asahd, who’s credited as a producer on Grateful.

“Go get my album—this is my biggest album,” he added during the BET aftershow. “It’s my son’s first album—it’s my 10th album.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live