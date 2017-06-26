Andy Grammer’s Positivity Comes from ‘One of the Happiest People on Earth’

June 26, 2017 5:38 PM
By E.J. Judge

Before the release of his third studio album — expected to arrive sometime this Fall — Andy Grammer will become a first-time father. With his baby girl due in the next few weeks, Grammer has been asking every woman he encounters how good of a parent their father was.

“The question I ask everybody is ‘tell me one thing he did good and one thing he could have done better.’ It gets interesting immediately,” Grammer told Fresh 102.7. “You can tell in their eyes right off the bat if they had a good dad, a crappy dad, or a reasonable dad.”

While taking countless stories about strangers’ fathers into account, Grammer already bears a resemblance to a particular dad: his own.

“My dad is a children’s singer, his name is Red Grammer. He’s literally one of the happiest people on the planet,” Grammer continued. “I literally just ripped everything from him as far as going around and being happy and trying to make people feel good.”

