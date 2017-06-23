Drake, Metro Boomin, Offset Team for ‘No Complaints’

Metro Boomin has released a new track titled “No Complaints,” featuring Drake and Migos’ Offset.

The cut premiered on Drake’s OVO radio show this evening (June 23). “Just tryna take it all off for me, tryna stay real close to me, I gotta catch myself, I can’t play myself,” Drizzy sings on the hook.

Drake also made the full version of his Louis Vuitton inspired track “Signs” available to stream.

Check out both tracks below.