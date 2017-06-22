J. Cole Announces July Show at The Palace

By Abby Hassler

J. Cole announced the second leg of his 4 Your Eyez Only tour today (June 22).

Anderson .Paak, Bas, Ari Lennox and J.I.D. have been tapped as support.

Check out Cole’s full tour itinerary below.

7/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

7/9 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

7/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

7/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

7/17 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

7/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/21 – St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

7/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/28 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

8/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

8/5 – Uniondale, NY @ The New Coliseum

8/6 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

8/8 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

8/9 – Charlotte, MC @ Spectrum Center

8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

8/14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

8/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

8/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

8/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

