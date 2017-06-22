Drake Premieres New Track ‘Signs’ at Louis Vuitton Runway Show

"Signs" was produced by Noah “40” Shebib. June 22, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Drake

Drake has premiered a new track called “Signs.”

Related: Drake V. Kanye West Basketball Game Ends with Banana Pudding

Produced by Noah “40” Shebib, Drizzy’s latest comes as part of a partnership with the iconic fashion brand Louis Vuitton and was debuted at Paris Fashion Week during a runway show.

The Candian rapper is certainly prolific, his twenty-plus track playlist project More Life dropped this spring.

“Signs” was briefly available on Soundcloud this morning (June 22) before it was taken down.

Check it out in footage shot during the Paris event at around the 6:15 mark.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live