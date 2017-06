Umm… what?

Bob Saget thinks he found his doppelganger… on a bottle of Cholula.

Seriously, I do not remember posing for this. pic.twitter.com/BRIyyInM3n — bob saget (@bobsaget) June 20, 2017

The bottle features the creator of Cholula, Camila Harrison but Bob isn’t convinced.

And neither is Twitter.

Anyone that doesn't think this looks like Bob Saget better be prepared to fight me to the death! #Cholula pic.twitter.com/oevbMzSRFD — Morgan 💕 (@MAB1013) September 14, 2016

I agree! I see John Stamos.

What do you think? Is Bob Saget actually the Cholula woman?