The List of What’s Hitting Netflix in July is AMAZING

It’s summer… we should be outside, but Netflix is still here. And honestly July might take the gold for new additions in 2017.

One word: Titanic

But lot’s of other really good titles to that’ll have my butt glued to the couch.

According to CNET, here’s what’s hitting the ‘flix:

“Arriving on Netflix, July 2017

July 1

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Boat Trip

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Capo “El amo del tunel,” season 1

Caramel

Code Name: The Cleaner

Dad

Deep Water, season 1

Delicatessen

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

El Barco, season 1

Emma

Free Willy

Here Alone

Hostages (Israel), season 2

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Jackass: Number Two

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Last Night

Liar’s Dice

The Longest Yard

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Matchstick Men

Mixed Signals

Offspring, season 6

The Originals, season 4

Out of Thin Air

Police Academy

Proof of Life

Punch-Drunk Love

Spawn: The Movie

Spice Up, season 1

Taking Lives

Titanic

The Truth Is in the Stars

The Ultimatum, season 1

Unriddle

Unriddle II

Witnesses, season 2

World at Your Feet, season 1

Yes We Can!, season 1

Yours Fatefully, season 1

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

July 2

El Chema, season 1

July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

July 4

The Standups, season 1 (Netflix original)

July 5

iZombie, season 3

July 6

Butter

Speech & Debate

The Void

July 7

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Castlevania, season 1 (Netflix original)

Dawn of the Croods, season 4 (Netflix original)

Degrassi: Next Class, season 4 (Netflix original)

Happy Birthday, Sweetie

Luna Petunia, season 2 (Netflix original)

July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

July 9

Lion

July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

July 14

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix original)

Chasing Coral (Netflix original)

Friends From College, season 1 (Netflix original)

To the Bone (Netflix original)

July 15

Rake, season 4

West Coast Customs, season 4

July 17

A Cowgirl’s Story

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

Uncertain Glory

July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (Netflix original)

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix original)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 20

Pretty Little Liars, season 7B

July 21

Last Chance U, season 2 (Netflix original)

Ozark, season 1 (Netflix original)

The Worst Witch, season 1 (Netflix original)

July 22

Railroad Tigers

July 24

Victor

July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix original)

Munroe Island

July 28

The Adventures of Puss in Boots, season 5 (Netflix original)

Daughters of Destiny, season 1 (Netflix original)

The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix original)

July 31

After The Reality

Being Mary Jane: The Series, season 4

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth”