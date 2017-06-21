The List of What’s Hitting Netflix in July is AMAZING

It’s summer… we should be outside, but Netflix is still here. And honestly July might take the gold for new additions in 2017.
One word: Titanic
But lot’s of other really good titles to that’ll have my butt glued to the couch.
According to CNET, here’s what’s hitting the ‘flix:
“Arriving on Netflix, July 2017
July 1
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Boat Trip
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Capo “El amo del tunel,” season 1
Caramel
Code Name: The Cleaner
Dad
Deep Water, season 1
Delicatessen
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
El Barco, season 1
Emma
Free Willy
Here Alone
Hostages (Israel), season 2
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Jackass: Number Two
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Last Night
Liar’s Dice
The Longest Yard
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Matchstick Men
Mixed Signals
Offspring, season 6
The Originals, season 4
Out of Thin Air
Police Academy
Proof of Life
Punch-Drunk Love
Spawn: The Movie
Spice Up, season 1
Taking Lives
Titanic
The Truth Is in the Stars
The Ultimatum, season 1
Unriddle
Unriddle II
Witnesses, season 2
World at Your Feet, season 1
Yes We Can!, season 1
Yours Fatefully, season 1
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
July 2
El Chema, season 1
July 3
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
July 4
The Standups, season 1 (Netflix original)
July 5
iZombie, season 3
July 6
Butter
Speech & Debate
The Void
July 7
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
Castlevania, season 1 (Netflix original)
Dawn of the Croods, season 4 (Netflix original)
Degrassi: Next Class, season 4 (Netflix original)
Happy Birthday, Sweetie
Luna Petunia, season 2 (Netflix original)
July 8
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
July 9
Lion
July 11
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
July 14
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix original)
Chasing Coral (Netflix original)
Friends From College, season 1 (Netflix original)
To the Bone (Netflix original)
July 15
Rake, season 4
West Coast Customs, season 4
July 17
A Cowgirl’s Story
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
Uncertain Glory
July 18
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (Netflix original)
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix original)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 20
Pretty Little Liars, season 7B
July 21
Last Chance U, season 2 (Netflix original)
Ozark, season 1 (Netflix original)
The Worst Witch, season 1 (Netflix original)
July 22
Railroad Tigers
July 24
Victor
July 25
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix original)
Munroe Island
July 28
The Adventures of Puss in Boots, season 5 (Netflix original)
Daughters of Destiny, season 1 (Netflix original)
The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix original)
July 31
After The Reality
Being Mary Jane: The Series, season 4
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth”