10 Great Musician Selfies for National Selfie Day

June 21, 2017 5:26 PM
By Abby Hassler

Happy National Selfie Day everyone!

Taking and posting photos of yourself has become a way of life online. The word “selfie” was even formally added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2013.

To celebrate here are ten of our favorite selfies from artists this year.

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd, the happy couple.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Drake, ready for action.

😳

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Halsey & Lauren Jauregui, “Strangers.”

reina 🌹

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Justin Bieber, shirtless.

My left eye has conjunctivitis

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Beyoncé, pregnant.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Ed Sheeran, with friends. 

Ted, Tedd and Teddy

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Katy Perry, trying to relax.

Lady Gaga, in shades.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

John Legend, with the family.

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Carrie Underwood, and frog.

Sorry, buddy, I've already found my Prince Charming...

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

