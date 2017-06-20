Kim Kardashian, Kardashian Photoshop, Kim Kardashian Cellulite

Kim Kardashian Claims Cellulite Was Photoshopped Onto Infamous Beach Pics

June 20, 2017 4:21 PM

(987 AMP Radio) It was her chance to get real with all the tweens, teens and grown women who avidly follow her impossibly glamorous every move.

Instead, Kim Kardashian doubled down on the obvious artificiality of her online brand and claimed unflattering images of her famous backside taken during a vacation a couple of months ago were photoshopped.

“I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were photoshopping them and sharpening them and making them look way worse and then those were going around,” she said on The View on Tuesday.

She added “I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t worked out in about 12 weeks, I’d had two surgeries on my uterus. We documented that on the show.”

So, we’re not sure which rationale she wants to use: either the pictures were photoshopped to sharpen the cellulite or she wasn’t in great shape. Either way, she’s apparently the victim, of bad health or meanies on social media.

What she’s not is anything less than perfect, as her official Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat feeds prove in all their filtered, posed, photoshopped glory.

@kkwbeauty 6.21.17

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Tuesdaze

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

And when reality doesn’t match the brand, someone must be doing something wrong.

Kardashian told The View she’s been on a new diet plan for the last few weeks, stemming seemingly from the shame of unretouched photos reaching the world. She protests, though, that she has thick skin.

“I have thick skin and this isn’t for everyone,” she said. “I can see why people get hurt and are bothered by it. I do break down at times.”

