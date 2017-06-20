“Cool” Words That Can Make You Sound Old Now

If you want your younger coworkers to think you’re cool, apparently you should stop using certain words. There was a list posted of words that make you sound old. Here are five words you might want to start using less.

  1. Totally – Like when you’re agreeing with someone.
  2. Sweet – Some people in their late 20’s & 30’s think everything is sweet.
  3. Cool – Younger people do use it in specific situations, but they don’t use it on its own as much.
  4. Bummer – It sounds dated, like something you’d say in the 90’s.
  5. Awesome – You can still use it, like if your recent trip to Hawaii was “awesome”.

