Austin Mahone Chokes Fan At Her Request

(987 AMP Radio) He just turned 21, but with a couple of hit records and national tours under his belt, pop star Austin Mahone has undoubtedly seen a thing or two.

That’s probably why when a pretty girl showed up at a 987 AMP Radio Switch Party in metro Detroit, Mich., and asked him to choke her, he dived right in. He didn’t flinch, he didn’t ask why, he just went for it.

I made him choke me DADDY PUT PRESSURE TOO👅 pic.twitter.com/mvvGNMEy5q — ･ﾟ*✧:*molly *:✧*･ﾟ (@guacamilk) June 19, 2017

And she loved it.

Nothing like being choked on this nice Monday morning 🤙🏼 — ･ﾟ*✧:*molly *:✧*･ﾟ (@guacamilk) June 19, 2017

Y'all I'm of age so if a 21 year old chokes me don't freak — ･ﾟ*✧:*molly *:✧*･ﾟ (@guacamilk) June 19, 2017

DJ Julia Lepidi hosted the event, and could barely believe her own eyes.

Thank you to the listener who asked @AustinMahone to choke her this Monday morning. That woke me up more than my cold brew did. pic.twitter.com/v7HGufPNGZ — Julia Lepidi (@JuliaRadio987) June 19, 2017

“I aspire to be this confident,” someone on Twitter wrote.

The object of her ardor is a newly minted 21-year-old who told the Tampa Bay Times his first legal drink was a vodka pineapple combination.

Mahone signed with Cash Money Records as a teen ans since then has toured the country, including a stint with Taylor Swift; He befriended Ariana Grande and even won an MTV Video Music Award for Artist to Watch in 2013.

He talked recently about the lessons he learned from Swift, saying “When I was on tour with Taylor Swift, she told me to keep my family close and always stay humble. Just watching Taylor Swift perform, that’s definitely a learning experience too, because she’s so good at what she does, you can’t help but soak up everything that she’s doing.”

There’s no word on how the sleek and ultra-glamorous Swift would feel about choking a fan, though she did show up at a fan’s bridal shower, baked cookies with another, and helped a third get through a painful breakup.