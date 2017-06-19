Twenty One Pilots ‘Can’t Stand’ Coachella

June 19, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Twenty One Pilots

By Abby Hassler

Twenty One Pilots shared their feelings about Coachella during their headlining set at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE, this past Friday night (June 16).

Related: Watch Twenty One Pilots’ Frontman Tumble Off Piano

Frontman Tyler Joseph told the crowd, “It’s not that we don’t like Coachella, it’s just that we can’t stand it.” He continued by saying that they would rather perform for the Firefly crowd “any day.”

A little innocent crowd riling? Or is Joseph starting beef with the Indo festival and its attendees?

Watch video of the incident below via TMZ.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live