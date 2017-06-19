DiGiorno Now Has a DETROIT Style Pizza!

We’ve all been there….back home from the bar…2:30am….can’t drive, hungry, and there it is…that delicious red box starting lovingly back at you from inside your freezer. It’s not delivery, it’s Digiorno!

Well, now DiGiorno is going Detroit style – with what they are calling a “crispy pan pizza.” It’s rectangular, and comes in 3 flavors – pepperoni, supreme, 4 cheese, and three meat.

They’ve even put out a video on how to make them – in case you are too drunk to figure out how to make a DiGiorno:

You’re welcome.