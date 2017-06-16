What Will Be Julia’s ‘The Song of Summer 2017’?

That’s a wrap! Just about everyone is out of school now, or realizing there’s life other than going home to Netflix after work.

It’s summer! 2017 has graced us with some incredible records to heat us up poolside, by the bonfire, beach trips, late night drives, barbecues, tailgates… you get it!

But which song will be THE song of the summer? It’s completely up to YOUR vote to decide!

In no particular order, here’s your contenders:

Harry Styles – Sign of the Times

It’s that one that you let play and out of nowhere the whole group starts belting out every word.

2. Fifth Harmony – Down ft. Gucci Mane

Yaaaaaas ladies! This is the perfect GNO anthem! Throw on your favorite shade of liquid lip and get ready to get Down!

3. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee – Despacito ft. Justin Bieber

Even though Biebs might not know all the words, after a couple drinks I sure do! This is the perfect song to slip on a spicy summer night playlist!

4. Camila Cabello – Crying in the Club

Do I even need to explain why this is here? Listen and you’ll know.

5. Selena Gomez – Bad Liar

Summer sneak out anthem.

6. DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

This is basically summer 2017’s ‘We Are The World’. If you say you’re not singing along to this in the car, you’re lyin’.

7. Miley Cyrus – Malibu

If this isn’t on while you’re at the beach, you’re doing it wrong.

8. Niall Horan – Slow Hands

Duh.

9. Halsey – Now or Never

When that summer fling turns more serious? There’s Halsey.

10. DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Because you know there had to be something sexy.

While these should all be gracing your Summer 2017 playlist there can only be one THE song of the summer. Who will it be?