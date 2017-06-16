Katy Perry’s Greatest Tweets Of All Time

"Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..." June 16, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Katy Perry

By Abby Hassler

Katy Perry has made Twitter history. The singer is the first person to ever reach 100 million followers on the platform.

The milestone places her clearly ahead of fellow pop stars Justin Bieber with 96.7 million, Taylor Swift at 85 million and Rihanna with 74 million.

To celebrate this monumental occasion, we have gathered some of Perry’s best tweets. For your convenience and amusement, they have been divided into three categories: jokes, shade and inspirational.

Jokes
It’s no secret why Perry has amassed a 100 million Twitter followers: She’s hilarious. Check out a few of her gems below.

Shade
Let’s face it: Many people follow Perry or Taylor Swift to hopefully witness some pop-star-on-pop-star drama. Here are a few of our favorite moments of pure Perry shade:

Inspirational 
Perry was a firm support of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and calls herself a supporter of social justice. When she’s not busy writing one-liners or shady subtweets about Swift, she inspires her millions of followers with her personal philosophy. She also draws attention to causes near and dear to her heart. Check out a few of the best (though some may double as being shady and/or funny):

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live