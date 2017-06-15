WAIT… There’s A Pretty Little Liars Exhibit We Can Visit?!

June 15, 2017 8:22 PM By Julia
Filed Under: Huffington Post, pretty little liars, Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood

This could make the end of Pretty Little Liars better or even harder to let go… but either way, act like we’re not HERE. FOR. IT.

If you’re visiting LA, or need a reason to, the Warner Bros.  Studio Tour Hollywood now has a Pretty Little Liars exhibit for fans to come see for themselves!

Gary Soloff of Warner Bros. Tour Hollywood tells Huffington Post,

“We are thrilled to celebrate the success of the 7 seasons of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ with fans from around the world, we wanted to bring fans a special exhibit that allows guests to step behind the lens and see what went into the making of the series here at Warner Bros. Studio. Tour guests can see authentic props, set pieces, costumes, and Pretty Little Liars filming locations on their Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

