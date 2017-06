Video shows a United Airlines employee pushing a 71-year-old man so hard that he falls flat on his back. The video is from 2015 but is now going viral. It’s at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The employee was charged with a felony for injuring the elderly man, and the man is currently suing United for $1 million.

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″]

@RatAndPuffShow