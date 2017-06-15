THE ROBERT CRAY BAND; JULY 7TH @ THE MGM GRAND DETROIT

June 15, 2017 1:05 PM

MGM Grand Detroit

1777 Third Street
Detroit, MI 48226 Map

 

The Robert Cray Band came together in Eugene, Oregon in 1974 and have been one of the top artists in blues and soul music ever since.

 

Cray’s soulful voice and creative guitar work and songwriting has resulted in accolades from the Grammys, Billboard, the Blues Hall of Fame and fellow artists like Bonnie Raitt and Eric Clapton.

 

Over the years, Cray’s voice has only grown richer and wiser and the Band continues to honor their soulful roots.

 

Tickets are available now at: http://www.ticketmaster.com/robert-cray-band-mgm-grand-detroit-event-center-detroit-mi/venueartist/66057/731693

 

 

BECOME A SMOOTH JAZZ INSIDER!

 

Do you know someone who would like to join the club?  Just forward them this email!  Click HERE to subscribe to the Smooth Jazz Insider Email.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live