THE ROBERT CRAY BAND; JULY 7TH @ THE MGM GRAND DETROIT

MGM Grand Detroit

1777 Third Street

Detroit, MI 48226 Map

The Robert Cray Band came together in Eugene, Oregon in 1974 and have been one of the top artists in blues and soul music ever since.

Cray’s soulful voice and creative guitar work and songwriting has resulted in accolades from the Grammys, Billboard, the Blues Hall of Fame and fellow artists like Bonnie Raitt and Eric Clapton.

Over the years, Cray’s voice has only grown richer and wiser and the Band continues to honor their soulful roots.

Tickets are available now at: http://www.ticketmaster.com/robert-cray-band-mgm-grand-detroit-event-center-detroit-mi/venueartist/66057/731693

