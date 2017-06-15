MAC is Giving Away ‘Free’ Lipstick! Here’s How to Get One!

For makeup lovers, MAC will always hold a special place in their hearts. Maybe it was the first place you went to get your makeup done, maybe a MAC MUA was the first person to teach you how to apply makeup properly – whatever it may be those there letters are iconic.
One thing that MAC has always been good at is colors cosmetics. They have a wide variety of colors for everything from eye shadows, to lip colors. So, good news makeup lovers! MAC is giving away free lipstick June 15 – June 25!
If you buy any two lip products, you get a full sized lipstick FREE!
For example: You can get a new lipstick if you buy lip liner and lip gloss! It’s that easy!
