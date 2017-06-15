French Montana Shares Ugandan Inspiration Behind ‘Unforgettable’ Video

By Joe Cingrana

Moroccan-born, South Bronx-raised rapper/producer French Montana is currently riding the wave of his hugely successful new single ‘Unforgettable’ featuring Mississippi rapper Swae Lee. During a stop at 92.3 AMP Radio‘s studio in his hometown of New York City, he detailed the impact the project has had on himself and all those involved.

The visual for the track was filmed on location in Uganda after French Montana was inspired by a dance routine video posted online featuring local troupe Triplets Ghetto Kids getting down to the single.

“Definitely with the video, I felt like there’s a lot of gaps happening in the world,” French Montana told AMP Radio’s DJ Toro, “and I’m trying to build bridges as far as going somewhere where there’s real talent and showcasing it to the world on my platform.”

“It just touched me in such a way when I landed and went there, and drove three hours to find out they only had two [hospital] rooms for 300,000 people and there was just one ambulance — and they usually have 40 babies a month. So we just built 10 room floors and five floors, they’re almost done. So, they’re about to have 50 rooms, 200 mothers just signed in just this week alone.”

“I could have done it anywhere,” he continued. “Hawaii, Bahamas, call some girls up. But I was like, let me go somewhere where I can use this to help — and it came out a lot better.”

“I found out these kids’ dance moves were so crazy because they had no TV,” he explained. “So they created their own moves and somebody uploaded it. Then, when I went to go find them I found life over there. I found a lot of things that I needed to see and people who needed the help.”

French Montana will take the stage with his newfound friends, the Triplet Ghetto Kids on June 25th on the BET Awards.