Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Get Matching Tattoos

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner decided to get matching tattoos to show their love. In keeping with the spirit of Scott’s recently released “Butterfly Effect” single — and maybe to keep the promotional train rollin’ — the couple inked their ankles with, what else, butterflies.

Scott also started to shoot a video for “Butterfly Effect” last week. Maybe the director will agree to insert a close up of the rapper’s fierce new ink?

The couple debuted their body art Monday night (June 13) on Snapchat, and Scott shared a shot on Instagram of Jenner exiting a private jet; the caption reads, “BUTTERFLY EFFECT 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋.”

He also tweeted, “Legit happiest day of my life.” But is he referring to his latest single, his relationship or the new tattoo? There’s nothing like a new tattoo.