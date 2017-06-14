Did Beyoncé Have Her Twins? Here’s What We Know So Far

The Beyhive is a buzz buzzin’ with speculation that the twins have arrived through her golden gates.

No confirmation yet, being that Jay-Z and B have always done god knows what to keep a lot of their lives private. Which is just great for them but we’ve been waiting for this day so give us the dirt!

I did manage to dig up a little insight as to what’s going on here, thanks to The Shade Room on Instagram.

The caption reads, “Roommate Talk Posts Are 100 Percent User SUBMITTED And We Cannot Confirm With 100 Percent Certainty The Validity of These Stories. Sip tea wisely.

Dear ShadeRoom,

Y’all already know I love #Beyoncé! My homegirl works at UCLA Hospital and she spilled some tea about my girl Queen Bey!

She told me that Beyoncé and her team showed up to the hospital and that they’re in the process of shutting down the whole 5th floor. She also said that they’re moving patients to another building.

Also if y’all noticed hair legend Chuck Amos posted a picture of him and Bey with the caption, “Hang in there, Mama.”

You heard it from me first!

Signed By

HeyQueen”

We should hopefully have more of a scoop tomorrow when Jay-Z does or doesn’t show up to the Songwriters Hall of Fame he’s scheduled to appear at.

Again NOTHING is for sure or confirmed. This is just what we’ve learned via the Hive. But hopefully once we receive confirmation of Bey’s babes we get the day off for observation.