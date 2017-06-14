Big Boi Won $100K on Golden State Warriors Victory

By Abby Hassler

Big Boi might be from Atlanta, but that didn’t stop him from showing his love for The Golden Warriors in a recent run-in with TMZ. The Outkast rap legend revealed he won $100,000 betting on the Warriors during the NBA Finals.

In Game 5 of the Finals, the Warriors pulled out a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Warriors newcomer and industry superstar Kevin Durant snagged the coveted MVP award.

TMZ also asked Big Boi if he thought the Warriors would visit the White House. His answer was short but definitive: “No.”

Watch the video below.