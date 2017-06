Congrats to my coworker Stephanie, who became an auntie for the second time this week, when her sister Ali had baby #2, little Hannah.

Well, 2 year old Ava came into the room while Hannah was feeding, and wasn’t quite sure what was going on. First she told little sister “no biting,” and Mom had to explain what she was doing, and that she was getting milk.

That’s when Ava wanted to know “where the chocolate milk” at!

From the mouths of babes…