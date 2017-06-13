Calvin Harris Previews New Album – With Help From a Parrot?

June 13, 2017 9:41 AM By Jag
Filed Under: Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vo1 1, Parrots

Anticipation is building for Calvin Harris’ upcoming “Fun Wav Bounces Vol 1,” which comes out June 30th.   He posted a video, which has short clips of the songs on the album….set up by a parrot putting the “needle on the record.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-video” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>PRE-ORDER MY ALBUM HERE <a href=”https://t.co/0P2YE0jrA9″>https://t.co/0P2YE0jrA9</a&gt; <a href=”https://t.co/BLBckNxJ10″>pic.twitter.com/BLBckNxJ10</a></p>— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) <a href=”https://twitter.com/CalvinHarris/status/874317839997452288″>June 12, 2017</a></blockquote> //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

