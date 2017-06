I Feel It Coming… back to Detroit!

Just announced tonight on his social media accounts, The Weeknd will return to Detroit for a second phase of the Starboy World Tour.

PHASE 2 (US, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND) pic.twitter.com/zVKUFwzbbA — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) June 13, 2017

The lineup reveals he’ll be back in Detroit on November 1st for his 2017 Arena Tour. Ticket sale dates TBA.

I was at the first leg of his Starboy tour a few weeks ago at The Palace and it was hands down one of the best shows I’ve seen in a long time. If you want to see The Weeknd live stay tuned for tickets and don’t miss out!