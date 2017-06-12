The Weekend Unveils Haunting ‘Secrets’ Video

I'll be watching you. June 12, 2017 8:53 AM
By Hayden Wright

By Hayden Wright

When The Weeknd dropped his latest record Starboy in November, “Secrets” was one of the album’s most magnetic tracks. Now the singer has dropped a mysterious, futuristic video for the song.

In the clip, The Weeknd wanders around a hypermodern space like a dystopian Patrick Swayze in Ghost. He lurks around a giant modern structure, invisibly watching a woman wriggle on a piece of furniture.

He keeps an eye on the woman (a former love?) from stairwells, elevators, and balconies. The video’s stunning cinematography updates the song’s ’80s vibe.

Watch the Weeknd’s new video for “Secrets” here:

