Michigan Teen Gets Dream Birthday Gift From Late Dad.

Johnny Crow is a 16 year old kid from Port Huron – he plays guitar, and absolutely fell in love with a Dean Razorback guitar the first time he saw it. So his Dad bought him one, and had Port Huron Music Center set it aside until Johnny’s 16th birthday.

Sadly, Dad suffered a heart attack and passed away before the big day. But Johnny’s sister knew about it, and brought him to the music store, where he got his birthday gift, complete with a card signed by his Dad. What an amazing story. Here’s the video, which has gone viral:

Source: The Times Herald