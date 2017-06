Woooow. So many The Parent Trap vibes right now. Except I’m sure Lindsay Lohan didn’t get a haircut by her twin Lindsay Lohan.

After sharing a picture on her Instagram today, the internet is steady buzzin’.

😊Back on set of my new TV show #SickNote 😜 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

Because she teased a new show “Sick Note” with Rupert Grint Her hair, which might be a wig… but still Baby girl looks HEALTHY!

Lindsay Lohan went from can I speak to the bartender's manager to I was told by Tesla Care in 10 years flat. pic.twitter.com/6BbV1fW4sh — James Harness (@JamesHarness) June 12, 2017

If she brings back that impressive fake English accent, we’ll be cheering even louder!