Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna ‘Loyalty’ Footage Leaks

By Abby Hassler

Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna already teamed up for their “Loyalty” collaboration off Lamar’s latest studio album, DAMN. Now, footage has surfaced on social media, suggesting the two recently filmed a music video for track.

The video shows a blindfolded Lamar sitting in a chair in a red-lit room. A woman, who could possibly be Rihanna, seems to be capturing his attention while dancers dance alongside them. “Loyalty” plays in the background.

In an interview earlier this year, Lamar revealed he has always wanted to work with Rihanna.

“I love everything about her, her artistry, how she represents women to not only be themselves but to express themselves the way she expresses herself through music and how she carries herself,” Lamar explained. “I love everything about her, so I always wanted to work with her. I did the record and immediately, her name popped up. Reached out, we locked in a studio, and made it happen.”

Check out the footage below.