DJ Khaled Shares ‘Grateful’ Cover Art Featuring Son Asahd

Father and son wear matching suits on the album cover. June 12, 2017 2:36 PM
DJ Khaled took to social media this afternoon (June 12) to reveal the cover art from this forthcoming studio album Grateful.

The artwork features Khaled and his son Asahd in matching blue suits and is generally adorable.

The album a star-studded affair, the double disc set features Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rihanna, Drake, Justin Biber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos to name a few.

Grateful drops on June 23, check out the artwork below.

