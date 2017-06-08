Taylor Swift Exceeds RIAA 100 Million Song Certification

By Abby Hassler

Taylor Swift can now add another major accomplishment to her illustrious career as she has been officially certified for moving 100 million song units, according to Billboard.

The Record Industry Association of America sent out a congratulatory tweet to Swift for the highly sought after industry milestone. At the moment, the RIAA lists Swift at 101 million certified units, which falls just under Rihanna at 118.8 million.

Her tally beats out high-profile competitors including Katy Perry at 88 million, Justin Bieber at 63 million, Kanye West at 50.5 and Drake at 45 million.

