Watch Rae Sremmurd Perform ‘Swang’ on The Tonight Show

Rae Sremmurd to the Tonight Show stage last night (Wednesday, June 7) to perform their song “Swang” from their 2016 album, Sremmlife 2. The rapping Mississippi duo was backed up by house band, The Roots.

Wednesday, June 7. Jimmy Fallon mentioned that it was also Swae Lee’s 24th birthday. Performing late night TV is not a bad way to spend a birthday. Watch below.

Related: Mike WiLL Made-It’s ‘Perfect Pint’ Video is Completely Bonkers

The brothers have recently become the new faces of Reebok. They have also appeared with Little Yachty in a remix of Kahlid’s “Young, Dumb & Broke,” as well as with Kendrick Lamar in Mike Will Made-It’s “Perfect Pint” video.