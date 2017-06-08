Ice Cube Reacts to Bill Maher’s ‘N’-Word Controversy

By Hayden Wright

Last week, comedian and HBO Real Time host Bill Maher ignited controversy when he said the “n”-word on live television. Senator Ben Sasse invited Maher to come “work in the fields” in his home state of Nebraska to which Maher replied: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—–.” Despite calls for his suspension, Maher will return to Real Time tomorrow night with guest Ice Cube.

Related: Ice Cube and James Corden Come to Blows Over Fake Basketball Game

Cube spoke to Rolling Stone about Maher’s offensive joke days before his appearance on the show.

“[Maher] knows that’s a bad word to a lot of people,” he said. “Now, the question is: Why did he think he could be that comfortable with saying that? What makes you think you can say that? Why did you think you could get away with that?”

He added that liberal Maher’s comment is proof that backwards ideas exist on both ends of the political spectrum.

“And it’s like rich, white guys are the reason why black people are in the position they’re in,” he said. “You’re supposed to be a champion, or you’re supposed to be a liberal, but racism lives in both parties. It does. So let’s throw away the facade and the bulls—. Let’s be real.”

“I see cartoons that are way more offensive – Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and all that s—,” Cube said. “Everybody feels like they can make a joke and cross that line. You can make a joke about everything, but everything ain’t funny.”

Cube also highlighted the historical revisionism in Maher’s joke.

“And he wants to talk about ‘house n—-s,’ like they had it so much better?” he added. “It’s like, please. It wasn’t a cakewalk for a so-called ‘house n—-,’ either, unless you like being raped. Sometimes, you gotta know when to shut up. Check yourself before you wreck yourself.”