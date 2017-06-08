Hayley Williams Having a Hard Time Sharing Paramore’s ‘After Laughter’

By Robyn Collins

Hayley Williams has a message she has been wanting to share about Paramore’s After Laughter. In a post on social media she revealed that it was hard to share the songs: “been waiting for the right time to post these thoughts on After Laughter. It’s taken me about this long to truly let go [of the songs we made] see you all so soon.”

She also addressed the collaborative process, the importance of caring for the artistic community and how glad she is that drummer Zac Farro is back.

Williams wrote that she speaks for herself and guitarist Taylor York when she says it was harder this time to share the music.