G-Eazy is ‘Bringing a Broom’ to Game 4 of the NBA Finals

By Abby Hassler

Oakland rapper G-Eazy told TMZ that he plans to “bring a broom” to the Quicken Loans Arena tomorrow night (June 9) to help the Golden State Warriors finish their sweep of Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors are currently leading the series 3-0 and the series will be over at Game 4 if the Warriors pull yet another victory.

Despite the Cavs facing tough odds, Eazy said that that “you’ve got to respect LeBron” even though he thinks Kevin Durant will snag the coveted MVP title.

