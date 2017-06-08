Harry Styles, Little Caesars Arena

98.7 AMP Announces: Harry Styles To Play Little Caesars Arena

June 8, 2017 9:57 AM

(987 AMP Radio) It was probably drowned out by the sounds of screaming but here’s the scoop: 987 AMP radio announced exclusively at 10 a.m. Thursday that Harry Styles will play Little Caesars Arena.

The show goes on sale June 16.

Ticket details have not yet been announced, but when Styles’ first solo tour was officially announced in April 2017, pre-sale tickets were available via Ticketmaster‘s “Verified Fan” platform to help prevent scalping.

The big show is especially important  for Styles, as before this he chose to play small, intimate shows. And every time one is announced, it sells out in seconds. Styles posted on his Twitter account that he was overwhelmed with the success of the tour.

Styles just announced on Twitter that the band Muna will support his tour later this year.  The LA three-piece will join his live shows in North America and across Europe.

Styles is the latest in a string of high-powered shows announced to play Little Caesars. Kid Rock, Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Fall Out Boy and more will perform in Detroit’s new arena.

