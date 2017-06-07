The Man Inside of Barney’s Costume Unmasks Himself!

BUM BUM BUM! Finally!

I was wondering why in the world #Barney was trending on Twitter tonight. But when I saw it was because we finally get to see who played him for the past 10 years I was all here for it!

When he’s not being that dinosaur sensation he goes by the name David Joiner.

Now mind you, I tore down the house for Barney when I was just a pup. I had Barney bedsheets, birthday cake, a creepy singing doll, you name it. So to hear that Joiner didn’t hate playing this character like a lot of TV-Costume actors typically do, I feel relieved! My childhood isn’t a lie! In fact, he liked it so much it’s mildly concerning? I mean, he truly feels like Barney was his destiny.

“Being Barney was never an accident. I was supposed to do this character.” Joiner tells Business Insider.

Did you watch Barney & friends? Well, this man played Barney the dinosaur for 10 years — here's what it was like pic.twitter.com/5mPgv0zXAA — Ahmed Ope Bakare (@StarBROPE) June 7, 2017

Joiner says in the video above with Business Insider, “Well the night before the audition, I had this dream. And in this dream, Barney passes out. And I have to give Barney mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. So on the way to the audition, I’m sitting at a stoplight, and something says “Look up.” So I look up, and there’s this billboard. It says “Breathe life into your vacation — Southwest Airlines.” And then it hits me. I had to breathe life into Barney in my dream. If I go into this audition and breathe life into this character, I’m going on vacation. And that’s exactly what I did.

So, of course, they called me and asked if I would be Barney. And I said, “Of course.” I pretty much already knew that I was going to be Barney. But it was great getting that phone call.”

