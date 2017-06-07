Selena Gomez Loves Adorable 4-Year-Old Singing ‘Bad Liar’ While Asleep

By Joe Cingrana

Selena Gomez loves her 4-year-old fan who was videotaped singing her latest single “Bad Liar” while sleeping in his car seat. The video has been retweeted and shared thousands of times on Twitter — and even the superstar saw it. So what did she think?

Selena told 92.3 AMP Radio’s Shoboy and Nina, “I love making people happy, genuinely it makes me happy. So when I see things like that it just makes my whole day. I just saw a bunch of videos of people enjoying their time, and that was just a special moment between a mom and son.”

The adorably sleepy little video star is named Evann, and we reached out to his mom to tell us a little bit about how the video came to be. She told us that he really hadn’t heard of Selena’s music until “Bad Liar” came out, but had been memorizing lyrics to songs he heard while traveling. “So now, he’s like ‘play “Bad Liar”‘ and sings to it and makes up a lyric here and there because he doesn’t want us to correct it — because that’s what he thinks Selena’s singing.”