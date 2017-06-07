JULIA@NIGHT: The Dumbest Thing We Did When We Were 19

When I think about myself at nineteen years old, I want to cry, nap, and go to church.

The beauty of being nineteen, was making HORRIBLE life choices because you’re not shell-shocked fresh out of high school anymore and your parents can’t supervise your every move. In the same glimmer, you’re likely NOT working the job that will end up a career – for a lot of my friends and I, it was a summer job at an ice cream shoppe. If you called off a shift to go to a party and drink eight dollar vodka out of a water bottle, weeeeeeeeeelllll… if you get fired, you’ll be okay in the end, right?

Let’s hope.

So I called upon our listeners to give me the worst of the worst of the dumbest decision they made in their nineteenth year.

Which one was your favorite?

The guy who tried washing his father’s toaster when he was high to look like he was doing something miiiiiiight take the cake for me.

