IMPACT: Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’

Katy Perry’s new album Witness arrives this Friday, June 9.

“I started writing a record in June of last year,” Perry recently told Ellen DeGeneres “I wrote over 40 songs. Now I have 15 beautiful songs to represent this story I want to share with the world.”

Ahead of her release day, Perry introduced her album though three of it’s tracks – “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appétit” and “Swish Swish.”

“Chained to the Rhythm” features Skip Marley, grandson of Bob Marley. The track got a wild music video which takes place in a fictional amusement park called “Oblivia.” The park features Americana-themed rides that aren’t so perfect: There are little houses dangling from strings that spin a little too rapidly, a heart-shaped rollercoaster with a piece of track missing and a swing called “No Place Like Home,” which scoops up couples and flings them high into the air.

“Bon Appétit” features Migos, and also got a striking visual. The clip features Perry being kneaded and basted as she’s cooked in a variety of dishes, like pie and soup. Not super safe work.

Perry’s Nick Minaj collaboration “Swish Swish,” doesn’t have a video yet, but fans are doubtlessly eagerly awaiting it. Many have read the lyrics as a response to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.” Perry acknowledged the rift between the two stars in a recent Carpool Karaoke segment but claimed it was something she felt could be worked through. Caution the clip below contains explicit language.

Katy will be taking her latest effort out on the road as part of the Witness: The Tour outing starting on September 7th.