Ed Sheeran Touches James Corden’s Chest During ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The pop star admitted to whacking Justin Bieber in the mouth with a golf club. June 7, 2017 8:17 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, James Corden

By Robyn Collins

Late Late Show host James Corden is in London — what better place to share Ed Sheeran’s Carpool Karaoke segment?

Related: Ed Sheeran Compares Camila Cabello Collaboration to Beyonce’s ‘Crazy In Love’

On Tuesday night (June 6), the clip started with “Shape of You,” which Corden called a “sexy” song. The singer began to touch the talk show host on his thigh and chest. Corden reacted: “I told you it’s a sexy song.”

Sheeran and Corden dueted on “Sing,” and “Will Your Mouth Still Remember the Taste of My Love?”

The redheaded singer told a story about being out with Justin Beiber, and hitting him in the face with a golf club, which led to a version of Bieber’s “Love Yourself.” Corden and Sheeran also paid homage to English band, One Direction, with “What Makes You Beautiful.”

The artist explained that he didn’t see what would be funny about being in a car singing his songs, but once he pulled out his guitar he admitted he felt much more comfortable.

“Castle on the Hill,” led into a parody version about the Hollywood Sign.

The Late Late Show with James Corden will remain in London throughout the week.

Watch Ed Sheeran’s Carpool Karaoke below:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live