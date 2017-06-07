Diplo Reveals the Strangest Food He’s Eaten on Tour

By Abby Hassler

Think of the strangest thing you’ve ever eaten. Now times like by a million and you might come close to what delicacy Diplo has eaten in the capital city of the Philippines.

Related: James Van Der Beek to Play Diplo in New TV Series

In a recent interview with GQ, Diplo sat down to discuss his rigorous traveling routine and revealed the strangest thing he’s ever eaten on tour. The famed DJ said he has eaten baby eggs, referred to as balut, in Manila.

According to Eat Your World, balut are “16-to-21-day-old fertilized … boiled egg that contains not only a yolk but also a semi-developed duck embryo.”

“You eat the whole egg with the baby in it,” Diplo explained. “But I don’t get too risky while on tour because I don’t want to get sick. The worst thing that can happen on tour is getting sick because then you have cancel shows and rehab yourself.”