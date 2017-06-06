We Just Got a HUGE Tease for Justin Bieber’s New Song With David Guetta!

June 6, 2017 6:14 PM By Julia
Justin Bieber has been doing what he does best the past few days. Making us both confused and really excited all at once.

Friday he’ll be releasing a new track ‘2u’ with David Guetta, he announced.

But prior to that, he teased us with this:

Now, Elsa Hosk, a Victoria’s Secret model uploaded a video to her Instagram singing the new song captioning, “So @justinbieber was wondering if you could guess these lyrics… 😉 @victoriassecret

Elsa! The first name in his tweet! Looks like we’ll have to keep our eyes glues to the rest of the model’s Instagrams for more hints… or just wait til Friday.

