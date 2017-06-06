Metro Detroit’s Own ‘GRiZ’ Comes Out in a Beautiful Blog Post

Today, Metro Detroit’s own DJ/Producer ‘GRiZ’ or as his friends and family know him, ‘Grant Kwiecinski‘ came out as gay in a beautifully written blog post via Huffington Post.

Though the statement was inspiring and triumphant, GRiZ highlights the emotional and mental struggles he went through in his youth coming to terms with his sexuality.

“You name it, I did it. AP physics in the morning, beer pong champion after midnight. Everything seemed to balance except for one big thing. I was definitely…definitely gay, and I didn’t want to accept it or want anyone to know.”

When it came to accepting his own sexuality, he admits he hated the fact that he was gay. “I resented myself for it. I would barter to the higher power to make me straight. When things got really bad I asked my mom to take me to see a psychiatrist (who I constantly lied to about my sexuality) because I wanted to get a magic pill that would help me feel okay. My anxiety was so overpowering that for a year I was taking Prozac trying to convince a shrink, and myself, that I was straight. At the peak of it, I was wearing a heart monitor strapped to my chest to make sure I wasn’t having heart murmurs. I was slowly turning into a robot on the inside and out.”

With the statement releasing right at the beginning of LGBT Pride month, GRiZ reminds readers, “If at this point you are telling yourself this sounds even mildly familiar, and you have so perfectly and with great pain kept your secret to yourself, I have one thing to tell you. It gets better.”

“Never ever give up on yourself. It might not be cool to love Britney Spears, study AP physics or play saxophone but, it’s totally cool to be gay.”

Read Kwiecinski’s full statement here

Metro Detroit loves you, GRiZ!