Justin Bieber Donates Hockey Stick to Charity

June 6, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

After Justin Bieber took to the stage at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, he played in a pickup game with members the Manchester Storm.

Related: Justin Bieber Defends His Many Sports Jerseys

According to TMZ Bieber left his stick behind to be auctioned off to further benefit the victim’s families. It’s not the first time Justin has hooked up with Manchester Storm, the team reports it’s his third visit. It’s also not the first time he’s made a charitable donation. Bieber provided a signed jersey to be auctioned off the last time he was in town.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live