Will Hannah Baker Return For 13 Reasons Why? Here’s Your Answer.

Ugh the thought of this already has me on edge.

After confirmation that season 2 of 13 Reasons Why would in fact – be a thing, there were millions of questions surrounding what would happen with Hannah Baker‘s character.

Hannah will very much be making her return with the rest of the cast.

According to Mashable, showrunner Brian Yorkey answered the number one question. “How can there be a second season when the story is over?” “Well, Hannah’s story is over. Yorkey replied. ‘ Well, Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven’t really heard from yet. So I think there’s quite a bit more of Hannah’s story to tell. I think Season 2 will see us look at a lot of the events that we think we know how they went down and maybe learn they’re more complicated than first we thought, and that Hannah herself is even more complicated than we saw in Season 1.”

One thing that will change is the narrator. Though Hannah will still be in the flashbacks like she was in season one, the story will be told from a different perspective.

Get the full scoop HERE